Levenmouth Academy pupils to be given photography competition opportunity by local business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pinpoint Ltd has teamed up with Levenmouth Academy to host the event which encourages creative thinking and photography skills among local schoolchildren.

Aspiring photographers are encouraged to experiment with the art form and express themselves through their photography. Participants are required to capture a photo representing “innovation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students are urged to explore concepts such as invention, creativity, and transformation in their work, and must provide a justification for the relationship between image and theme in their submission. The winner receives a £200 Amazon voucher. Second and third place will receive a £100 and £50 Amazon voucher respectively. All three prize-winners will be given a canvas printout of their photograph.

Levenmouth Academy pupils are being given the opportunity to show off their photography skills with the competition run by local business Pinpoint (Pic: Submitted)

Daniel Waring, chief executive of Pinpoint Ltd, said of the competition: “We are looking forward to seeing how pupils interpret the theme of innovation, which is a key factor in Pinpoint’s success. As a business, we are always thinking ahead to pioneer industry-leading solutions that deliver the highest standards for our customers. It will be interesting to see how the photographers represent this theme while injecting their personal style and imagination into the artwork – and of course, having fun at the same time!”

The top three photographs will be displayed at the company’s headquarters in Leven.