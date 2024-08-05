Levenmouth bonfire and fireworks event will not go ahead this year
The news comes after organisers, Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council, did not reach their £9000 fundraising target by the end of July.
The community council had been trying to raise the cash to once again host the popular Bonfire Night event which attracts thousands of people each year. However, through an online fundraising page only £2275 of the £9000 needed was raised before the deadline.
Organisers were looking to raise a total of £11,000 for the event, with £9000 of that being sought through the gofundme page, to cover the costs required.
In a social media post, the organisers said: "The team would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has donated, shared and kept our plea active over the last few months.
"Unfortunately we haven’t managed to raised the £11k total for this year’s bonfire with a shortfall of £5756.
"This year’s event will therefore have to be cancelled.
"All money raised will go towards next year’s event and we will be actively fundraising for the next 12 months for this and other events that we host.”
The event has drawn in the crowds in the past, with an estimated 12,000 people said to have attended last year.
Many expressed their disappointment online that the event will not be going ahead this year, and thanked the community council for their efforts in trying to raise the money.
Some suggested that perhaps the event could be ticketed to help raise funds. However, the organisers said that it was impossible to ticket the event due to its location.
