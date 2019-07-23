Levenmouth charity appeals for volunteers to help with garden project

Arden House Projects is appealing for volunteers to come forward who can help create a nice garden space.

The organisation, which celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this year, offers a range of services including day centre services for older people living independently.

Arden House has a big garden space at the back of the facility, however, it has overgrown and is in need of work.

Managers hope to be able to take the elderly people it supports out into the garden in the future, but this is not possible at the moment.

That is why they are seeking volunteers who could help tidy it up to come forward and get in touch.

Could you help the Arden House Projects with this project?

If so, you can contact Arden House by calling 01333 303210 or emailing ardenhp@googlemail.com.