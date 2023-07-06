Levenmouth communities to have their say in plans to regenerate River Leven area

Part of the wider Leven Programme, the creation of the River Park has reached a critical stage in its planning.

The project is working to create an accessible, attractive and biodiverse public park for the local communities. Now the Green Action Trust has appointed consultants icecream architecture to develop a community engagement plan which will set out how the public can be actively involved in shaping the future of the River Park in Levenmouth.

An online public survey has now been launched, and a number of public events are planned, to ensure the voices of the local communities are heard. The survey aims to gather valuable insights and perspectives on how local residents can participate and even take the lead in delivering these projects.

Views are being sought from communities along the River Leven. (Pic: Green Action Trust)

There’s a chance to get involved in a range of projects including heritage, active travel, social activities, recreation, horticulture and skills training.

Diane Leishman, community engagement officer at Green Action Trust, said: “It has been great to have such a high level of community discussion throughout the programme so far and we would like to thank everyone who has shared their opinions and ideas already. An important aim of the project is to design it with the community and find ways they can benefit by being directly involved in bringing the plans to life, so the more voices we hear the better.”

The wider Leven Programme involves a range of agencies and organisations working together to help deliver environmental improvements in and around the river, while maximising the social and economic opportunities the improvements can bring. It is hoped the projects will help breathe life back into the River Leven, improving the areas surrounding it and making them great places to live, work and visit.

