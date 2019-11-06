Levenmouth community praised after fundraising for new bus

The founder of a transport scheme has thanked the local community for its support after helping replace one of its buses following a fire.

One of the minibuses used by MyBUS to provide transport to around 20 groups in the area was devastated in a fire earlier this year.

The bus destroyed by fire.

The bus was the largest of those owned by the group and was able to accommodate more wheelchairs and people.

Its destruction meant the group had to cancel an outing.

However, thanks to the support of the community, which donated around £6000 through a fundraising page and up-front donations, the group has now been able to purchase a replacement bus.

While the new bus is not quite as big as the previous one, MyBUS is still able to offer most of the services it did before the fire, such as taking people to lunch clubs and delivering food.

Founder Mary Parry thanked the community for its support, and said she was amazed at how many people were aware of the group.

“It was fantastic,” she said.

“Some money came through the fundraising page and some was made directly to us.

“The most amazing thing was finding out how many people know what we do and were in shock about how someone could have done something like that.

“It was really humbling. When I was reading some of the comments, it was getting to me a bit.

“MyBUS is part of the community. We look at how we can help and try to help as many groups as we can.”

Mary said the incident has also brought the volunteers who help run the project closer together. MyBUS is looking at doing more fundraising work in the future, with an eye on buying a new bus.

“I just want to thank the community and the groups which have supported us,” said Mary.

“So many people donated. It has been outstanding.”

The social enterprise was founded in 2009 and marked its 10th anniversary earlier this year.

It now provides accessible and affordable transport to around 20 groups in the area which are unable to access suitable public transport.

As well as running the transport scheme, MyBUS also runs a lunch club and has taken over the running of both Letham Glen Craft Centre and Scoonie Bowling Club, which is the home for various local groups, including Leven’s community council.