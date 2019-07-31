Levenmouth dancers set for world championships

A group of dancers from Levenmouth are preparing to take part in the upcoming World Lyrical Dancing Championships on Friday.

Twelve children attending the Amber Barclay Academy of Dance will be taking part in the tournament, which will see them compete against other young dancers from around the world.

This tournament will mark the Academy’s first visit to the world championships.

“It’s exciting,” said Amber, who teaches around 100 kids at her school. “It’s nerve-wracking. But the kids have been working so hard.”

If the children do win medals at the competition, it won’t be the only success the school has enjoyed this year.

Some young dancers took part in the European Championships in Ireland earlier this year, coming back with several first place finishes.

It has been a quick rise for the Academy, which was only founded in 2017.

“It’s all come really quickly,” said Amber. “But the kids have proved how well the school is doing.”