Levenmouth families enjoy a day out to Cairnie Fruit Farm thanks to Rotary Club and Stagecoach
The partnership enabled local children, who may not ordinarily have got hte chance to go on an excursion the local attraction, to have a fun day out without worrying about entry fees or travel.
Stagecoach provided a bus free of charge for the excursion arranged by the Rotary Club.
Working with local charities to improve the community, the club look to grow local communities and unite people from different backgrounds and the recent trip was just one of many events members organise throughout the year.
The children were able to explore Cairnie Fruit Farm, near Cupar, which includes opportunities for fruit picking, a farm shop and cafe, an outdoor fun yard and a six acre Mega Maze.
Jamie Lawrie, operations manager at Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “Community is at the heart of everything we do at Stagecoach, and we’re absolutely delighted to help out the Rotary Club by getting children to Cairnie Fruit Farm.”
Alistair Robb, president of the Rotary Club, said: “Buckhaven and Methil Rotary are delighted to have worked with Stagecoach on this event. Supplying a coach and driver for the trip meant that we could afford to take even more families than planned to Cairnie for the day out.
"The kindness of Stagecoach also means that we can put more money towards our other summer events for children in this area.”
Kay Rooney, Rotary member added: “It was a fantastic day out and we can’t thank Stagecoach enough for their support. Everyone had such a great day out and we had some very tired out kids on the way home. Tommy, our Stagecoach driver, was a superstar.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.