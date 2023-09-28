Levenmouth hub set for gala opening after being hit by Poundstretcher fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Together Levenmouth Hub is counting down to its grand re-opening on Saturday, October . Based in Leven’s High Street, it was one of a number of businesses and organisations severely disrupted by the blaze which destroyed Poundstrecthers last November.

The social enterprise was set up to help bring more tourism to the area, and boasted a host of facilities including a party room, gift shop, crazy golf courses, a café and two escape rooms. Now it is back in business with an opening gala complete with entertainment, discount deals and face painters. It is also working with a local charity to gather funds to give it 100 free games.

A spokesperson said: “We can’t wait to get open and welcome everyone back into the hub. If you haven’t been yet, you must come and see it for yourself. It’s worth a visit even just to get your pic taken in the neon room in the back! Head down to the Hub and support a great charity that gives you a great time and then puts your money to good use!.”

The Levenmouth Toghether Hub is set for a gala return to its town centre base (Pics: Submitted)

Opened in April 2022, the Together Levenmouth Hub quickly became a regular for visitors and locals alike, due to the nature of the fun times to be had and the staff who go above and beyond for their customers. They take pride in their service and it shows, with almost all five-star reviews across Trip Advisor, Google and Facebook.

Just seven months into operating, the venue was caught in the fall out from the devastating fire at Poundstretchers which caused major problems as part of the street was cordoned off. The hub, which gives its profits back to the community, had planned for a free Santa’s Grotto for local children, with the help of SGN, not to mention it was already pegged as one of the town’s Warm Spaces where locals could come and have some free food and a drink over the colder months thanks to the govt funding put in place.

Not wanting to let anyone down, the staff rose to the challenge and found alternatives.

A spokesperson said: “A lot of people were relying on us and we were able to work with the community to make these projects happen. We ran our grotto from another Brag Enterprises building - our parent charity - and had over 300 kids attend. It was amazing to see their faces and so many of the parents were really grateful as it had been a tough year for a lot of us” “

The warm space relocated to a nightclub where the hub still runs its Bingo Buddies project on a Wednesday and Thursday. IT will move back after the gala re-opening. Staff were retained throughout the disruption and were able to develop new skills via a host of courses, planted 2500 trees, did months of voluntary work at the foodbank, carried out litter-picks and helped at other local charities.