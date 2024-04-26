Levenmouth Rail Link: all the community events planned for a landmark weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s a historic event that people of all ages are excited to witness, and there’s a suite of celebration days and events to commemorate the special occasion.

Network Rail is hosting three community drop-in events ahead of the launch. Held jointly with ScotRail, they will be a chance to find out more about using the new Cameron Bridge and Leven stations, buying tickets and accessibility arrangements.

Representatives from the railway team will be there to explain everything people need to know about using the new trains and stations - including travelling with bikes and what happens during service disruptions. These events will be held on Saturday 27 April at Together Levenmouth 11:00am-:00pm; Wednesday 22 May at Methilhill Bowling Club from 3:00m-7:00pm; Thursday 23 May at Together Levenmouth 11:00am-4:00pm

A host of events have been organised for the area, including s football tournament and a High Street celebration with enterainment from many, including Billy Reekie

Also planned are:> Levenmouth Football Tournament:

ScotRail has teamed up with East Fife Community Football Club for this event which is open to any young people aged 13-15-years-old. If there are enough entrants, there will be separate boys and girls tournaments. Otherwise, it will be mixed gender from the start and teams will be created on the day.

Overall winners will get a trophy, but everyone will get a commemorative medal to mark the occasion. The tournament will take place at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium on Monday, May 6 between 1:00-3:00pm.

> Levenmouth spring clean:

On Saturday May 25, the Spring Clean will encourage locals to clean up their communities and make it spotless in advance of the train’s arrival. Everyone is invited to participate, and Fife Coast and Countryside Trust will be applying litter picking equipment and collection.

The event takes place at multiple locations across Levenmouth on from 1:00am-4:00pm.

> Levenmouth charity dip-a-thon

Leven is going for a world record dip-a-thon on Sunday, May 26.

Fife Dippers - a local swim group - has organised the event to celebrate Levenmouth’s beautiful coastline and show people why they should come to visit. Along the way, it’s hoping to set a world record for most people going into the sea while holding hands. The dip takes place at Levenmouth beach at 3:00pm, but the event will begin at 1:00pm with two hours of health and wellness - including yoga and breath work. Participants will be asked to make a donation to Megan’s Space, a mental health charity for children and young people.

It’s expected to be a popular event, and people are urged to park at the Kirkland Sidings site and take one of the Fife Heritage Railway vintage buses to the beach on the day.

> Railway Celebration Garden Party:

A chance for people to look back at bygone eras from Levenmouth and look forward to the railway reopening. There will be afternoon tea, light refreshments, music, entertainment and hot drinks at Festival Gardens on Thursday 30 May from 2:00pm-4:30pm.

Fife Council Primary Schools event:

Fife Council has organised a major primary school celebration on Friday, May 31. Around 400 pupils from 11 Levenmouth primary schools are expected to attend at Savoy Park in Methil.

> Levenmouth fairground and funfair: