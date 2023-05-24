News you can trust since 1871
Levenmouth Rail Link: go-ahead for Cameron bridge work is ‘milestone’

Network Rail has secured planning permission for the construction of the new Cameron Bridge station as part of the massive Levenmouth Rail Link project.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 24th May 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:32 BST

Located southeast of Windygates just off the A915, it station will have 125 car parking spaces with provision for electric vehicle charging, accessible spaces and cycle storage. It will have also a bus stop and turning circle and will connect to local communities via new footpaths - and connect to Methilhill via a new bridge over the river to the south.

Cameron Bridge is one of two new stations being built on the new rail link, with the other at Leven also now under construction.

A planning application was submitted for the development last October but the work on building the rail-facing elements of the station is well underway – enabled by permitted development within the railway corridor.

Work is underway at Cameron Bridge as part of the Levenmouth Rail LinkWork is underway at Cameron Bridge as part of the Levenmouth Rail Link
Since breaking ground in late January, engineers have been working hard to create the new platforms for the station – which is being delivered as part of the £116m Scottish Government-funded Levenmouth Rail Link project.

Tommy McPake, programme manager for Network Rail said: “The granting of planning permission for Cameron Bridge station is yet another exciting step forward for the project. It takes us closer to getting the full station development built and opened. While there are conditions attached to the planning consent, these come as no surprise to us and we are busy working with Fife Council so we can proceed as planned with the work. The award of planning consent is a milestone that moves us significantly closer to opening the rail link.”

