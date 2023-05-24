Located southeast of Windygates just off the A915, it station will have 125 car parking spaces with provision for electric vehicle charging, accessible spaces and cycle storage. It will have also a bus stop and turning circle and will connect to local communities via new footpaths - and connect to Methilhill via a new bridge over the river to the south.

Cameron Bridge is one of two new stations being built on the new rail link, with the other at Leven also now under construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application was submitted for the development last October but the work on building the rail-facing elements of the station is well underway – enabled by permitted development within the railway corridor.

Work is underway at Cameron Bridge as part of the Levenmouth Rail Link

Since breaking ground in late January, engineers have been working hard to create the new platforms for the station – which is being delivered as part of the £116m Scottish Government-funded Levenmouth Rail Link project.