Levenmouth Rail Link photography winners honoured as their work goes on display

The winners of a photographic competition to celebrate the opening of the Levenmouth Rail Link have been honoured at a special event.

Each entrant was presented with a framed edition of their photo, which collectively captured the unique beauty of the area. Jim Hamilton, the lens behind the Levenmouth Building A Railway Facebook page, worked with Network Rail to organise the competition, which received 60 entries.

The winner was Ruth Vance from Auchtermuchty while Lynne Muir from Anstruther was runner-up. They were joined at the Hub by seven shortlisted entrants and by Jim and Hamish Brown MBE, photographer and writer, who judged the competition.

Jim said: “It was really great to meet the people behind the camera of these wonderful images. I was amazed at the quality of the entries, and it was interesting to see how the photographers interpreted the guidelines for the competition. Each of the shortlisted images showed that capturing a special image is down to the dedication, patience and timing of the photographer. It’s about being in the right place at the right time to capture a moment in time. Well done.”

Ruth Vance and Lynne Muir with the prize-winning photographs (Pic: Submitted)

Hamish Brown MBE, said: “I was impressed by the number, quality and variety of the images submitted. They were judged anonymously and then 10 were picked as having something special.

“From there, winner and the runner-up were chosen and they make excellent images of Fife attractions that will welcome travellers by train to Leven.”

Stephen Gamble, Network Rail project manager for the Levenmouth Rail Link project said: “The photography competition was a fitting way to mark the opening of Levenmouth Rail Link, as the return of the railway will help to encourage more people to visit here, allowing them to see for themselves all that the area has to offer.

The community as well as visitors to Levenmouth can now view all 10 photographs as they are being exhibited in Leven shortly. Ruth and Lynne’s photographs will alsoy be on display at the new Leven and Cameron Bridge stations.

Local charities will also benefit Ruth nominating the Castle Hill Centre in Cupar to receive £500, and Lynne picking Cellardyke Tidal Pool for a donation of £250. John Gibson, representing the shortlisted entrants, nominated Jim Mathew Camera Collection in St. Monans, will get £250.