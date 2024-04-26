Levenmouth rail link: safety message delivered in Easter sports activities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Run by Fife Active Schools and Community Use Schools in partnership with Network Rail, the Easter programme encouraged participation in sport while promoting physical activity and wellbeing.

The multi-sport initiative, based at Kennoway and Thornton Primary schools, and Levenmouth Academy, has been ongoing since 2022 and offers a pathway for young people to participate in sport. It has enabled participants to get active and have some fun and has provided a platform for crucial rail safety messages as part of the Scottish Government-funded Levenmouth rail link project.

Five key rail safety messages have been delivered, focusing on keeping people safe and off the tracks through a range of activities and initiatives in the community.

Callum Reston, Active Schools co-ordinator said, “This partnership has given us a really good opportunity to reach an audience of young people and families in the area to make them aware of the importance of rail safety ahead of the opening of the rail link. As we approach the opening date, our ambassadors continue to deliver those important messages and make sure our messages are consistent right through our delivery.

“This partnership with the Levenmouth Rail Link project has been a fantastic asset to Active Schools and Community Use as it has given us opportunities to offer free and accessible provisions for communities who need it most in our area.

“While the new railway link has many benefits, it also comes with potential dangers and raising awareness of this across the area is key to empowering people to make the right choices and keep themselves, and others, safe.”

Joe Mulvenna, project manager for Network Rail said: “We want everyone to enjoy and utilise the railway and we will do our best to make sure that everyone in the community is equipped with the knowledge they need to make the right decisions when around the tracks and stations to keep themselves safe.”