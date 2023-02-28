Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland's Railways, on site as work begins on the new Leven station. (Pic: Network Rail)

Leven will be one of two new stations built on the route, alongside Cameron Bridge, reconnecting communities in Levenmouth to the rail network for the first time in over 50 years.

Work on the new station began earlier this month with the construction of the foundations for the platforms.

The station, located next to Levenmouth Swimming Pool, will have 133 car parking spaces including provision for electric vehicle charging, accessible parking spaces and cycle storage.

It is anticipated the work to create the new station will take approximately 14 months and it will be opened as part of the £116m Levenmouth Rail Link in spring 2024.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “Leven and Cameron Bridge stations will be the gateway to the rail network for local people and it is great to see work getting moving on what will be the public gateways of the project. This new line will also serve other areas of Fife and allow the community better connectivity which means increased access to employment, education and make it easier for people to visit this beautiful part of the Fife coast. The benefits this brings are countless.

"In the coming months, the community will see a lot of work happening and quickly as the project gathers momentum and starts to build towards the opening of the line in spring 2024.”

The new Leven station will boast 205m island platforms and a pebble styled pavilion area as its entrance.

A planning application for the station was submitted to Fife Council in early October and a combination of permitted development rights and ‘prior approval’ enables the project to progress work within the confines of the railway corridor. Planning permission is still being considered by the local authority for wider elements of the station design.