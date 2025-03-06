Levenmouth school teams up with Kidney Kids to promote healthy hydration habits

A Levenmouth primary school has partnered with Kidney Kids to encourage healthier hydration habits among its students.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With support from SGN’s H100 Fife project, each pupil at Methilhill Primary has been provided with a reusable water bottle, making it easier and more sustainable for them to stay hydrated.

Kidney Kids is a charitable trust that raises awareness about the importance of drinking water for kidney health, while also encouraging children to make healthier choices in their daily lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils at the school took part in a range of fun, interactive activities, including educational lessons on hydration, creative art projects and daily challenges to track their water intake.

Pupils from Methilhill Primary with their new water bottles. (Pic: submitted)

Alix Rolland, depute headteacher at Methilhill Primary, said: “Not only does this project encourage better hydration, but it also helps our students take home a practical reminder of the importance of water for their health.

"The enthusiasm around the Kidney Kids project has been overwhelming and we hope this will have a lasting impact on their wellbeing.

"We are grateful to SGN’s H100 Fife project for their support in providing these water bottles for our pupils.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership with SGN’s H100 Fife project is part of a broader community effort to promote sustainable practices and healthier lifestyles. The water bottles will also serve as a reminder to reduce single-use plastic, aligning with the goals of the school and SGN’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Sarah Ballantyne, SGN Community and Stakeholder Manager, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support Methilhill Primary School and Kidney Kids. At SGN, we believe in the power of community, and this project is a fantastic example of how we can come together to encourage healthier habits that will benefit the next generation. This initiative is part of our wider commitment to supporting the Levenmouth community, helping to create lasting positive change.”

The Kidney Kids project has already seen great success, with students enthusiastically embracing the challenge of drinking more water each day.

Primary four pupil, Poppy Mathieson said: “I love my new water bottle! It’s easy to carry, and now I drink so much more water. I like drinking water because it helps me think better.”

For more information about the Kidney Kids project visit www.kidneykids.org.uk.