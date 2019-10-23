Levenmouth set for new running festival

People in Levenmouth are being invited to get on their running shoes, as the area prepares to host its first RunFest.

The event, organised by the Levenmouth Together project, takes place on Sunday, between 9am-1pm.

The event is aimed at people of all ability levels – from amateur joggers to fitness fanatics – with a number of routes planned.

Routes have been planned for 10k, 5k and a junior 1k event. The 10k route begins at Leven beach, through Silverburn Park and around the golf courses, showing off some of the best parts of the area, before finishing up back in the town.

It is hoped around 150 runners will be ready at the starting line on Sunday, when the event starts at Leven beach.

Volunteers are still being sought for the event, and folks who wish to lend a helping hand are urged to contact Levenmouth Together.

“Health and wellbeing in this area is an issue we want to address,” explained the partnerships and commercialisation officer Lee Murray, earlier this year.

“We want to get people out and running, and enjoying what we’ve got locally. We’re trying to show off Leven to people who might not be from the area.”

All the funds raised from the event will be going back into future local regeneration projects. It also gives runners the chance to raise funds for charities and causes close to their hearts.

RunFest is one of a number of new events which have been planned by the Levenmouth Together project, aimed at boosting tourism and helping the High Street.

Plans for a new three-day festive market have been announced (read more on page 7) while the town centre has already hosted a food and drink festival this year.

Silverburn Park, which forms part of the running course, was the setting for a movie event.

Registration for RunFest will start at the leisure centre at 8am. The prize giving is expected to take place in the centre at around 11am.

For more details about RunFest, visit www.facebook.com/events/911542415867103/.