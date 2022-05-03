The event for children aged between four and 14 will host its inaugural event on Sunday, June 5, at Cotlands Park in Kennoway at 9:30am.

Parkruns are free, weekly, community events that are held all around the world.

The latest parkrun will be held in Kennoway next month.

Currently, parkrun UK hosts weekly 5k events for adults in Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Lochore Meadows, and St Andrews, with junior 2k events being held in Dunfermline and Fife Cycle Park.

The new event in Kennoway will offer kids and families in the area a chance to take part part in a positive, welcoming and inclusive experience where there is no time limit and no one finishes last.

Andrew Aird, an ambassador with parkrun UK, said: “We have done a lot of hard work over the last 18 months in order to bring a parkrun to the Levenmouth area and now were happy to announce the launch of the junior 2k run in Kennoway next month.

Parkrun UK ambassador, Andrew Aird.

"We have chosen Cotlands Park as it is a wide open space where the kids can run on their own if they want to as they will be visible at all times to our marshalls to ensure that safety is key.

"Children can also run with their parents or carers, and they do not need any special gear – just register online and show up on the day to take part.”

Andrew said that the parkrun team chose Kennoway as there is a lack of facilities in the area for kids.

"When we looked at the map of Fife as to where we would host our latest parkrun there was a big gap in the Levenmouth area,” he said.

"We also considered that there is a lack of things for kids to do in the area so thought that Kennoway would be ideal.”

He added: “We will be looking at providing a 5k parkrun for adults in the future and will be engaging with the community to find out what would work best for the area.”