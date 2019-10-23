Levenmouth twinning group appeals for more support – or it could fold

The Levenmouth Twinning Association might fold in the future, unless more people come forward to take part in the project.

The area signed a twinning agreement with the French town of Bruges three years ago, however, because of low numbers, no big exchanges between the two areas have taken place.

It was originally hoped that a Levenmouth group would visit Bruges, staying with local families, and then that would be reciprocated the following year.

While smaller projects, such as visits to music camps, or promoting Scotland at the French town’s Christmas market, have taken place, the group has been unable to set up the annual exchange.

The twinning group is holding a public meeting at Thomson House in Methil on October 29, giving people the chance to learn about Bruges and the group.

“If we get a positive response at the meeting, where we can explain what it is about and people sign up, the group can go on and we can sustain that,” said member Blair Denwette. “But if we don’t get that commitment, we can’t continue for any length of time.

“Our prime purpose is to get Levenmouth to start thinking together and looking at the positives. The opportunities will be there if people take them up. If they don’t, we will finish, it will fold.”

Linda Judge, chair of the Levenmouth Twinning Association, said there were many benefits to the link.

“Here is an opportunity for people to visit another country, learn about another culture, get a different perspective,” she said.

Blair added: “It’s not just what you can take from it, but what can you put into it. We don’t want groups to see it as another bit of work. We need people to see the bigger picture - what they can put in, and get out of it. The benefits are massive.”

For more information about Levenmouth Twinning Association and the meeting, visit www.facebook.com/Lmouthtwinning.