Levenmouth volunteers win awards

Seven individuals and groups from across Levenmouth and the East Neuk were honoured last week, at the Fife Voluntary Action awards.

Around 200 guests attended the annual ceremony at Keavil House Hotel in Dunfermline, to celebrate volunteers and organisations throughout the Kingdom.

Graeme Laing scooped the Young Volunteer Award for his work with CLEAR Buckhaven, especially for his work with the group’s community garden.

Marjorie Lyons from Colingsburgh, won the Trustee/Board Member Award for her work with Fife Young Carers. She has been involved with the group since its inception and has been a board member for 22 years, as well as being the secretary.

Charlie Patterson from Anstruther, was given the Active Volunteer Award for her work at Waid Academy, where she is an Active Schools Ambassador. She has helped develop sport and physical activities in the East Neuk.

Enigma Gymnastics Club in Buckhaven won the Active Organisation Award. It provides gymnastics training for 135 people every week.

The Beach Crew in Methil won the Green Environmental Award. The outdoor youth project encourages young people between 12-19 to get outside and engage with nature and outdoor activities.

Methil Community Garden scooped the Super Start-Up Award.

And Neve Peacock won the Saltire Summit Award. The award is given to young people who have achieved at last 200 hours of volunteering. Neve, during her time at Waid Academy, has supported events at the school.

Councillor David Alexander said: “I see excellent projects and volunteers in all our communities doing valuable work – some as a result of austerity, some reflecting the green agenda, and others with the simple desire to improve their communities.”

Councillor Ken Caldwell added: “I’d like to offer my congratulations and appreciation for all the hard work that the winners and all volunteers do for our communities.”