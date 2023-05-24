News you can trust since 1871
Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi has unveiled an acoustic show with a Q&A in Fife as part of his short tour of smaller venues – and he has just added a second show at tea-time to cope with demand.
By Allan Crow
Published 24th May 2023, 17:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 18:16 BST

The West Lothian singer will be at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on August 17. It is one of three Scottish dates added today - and tickets are on sale now.

He is on staged at 7:00pm, and has just added an earlier show starting at 5:00pm

Capaldi’s intimate shows come on the back of the release of his second album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent this week.

Lewis Capaldi (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)
It is the follow up to his phenomenally successful 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent which catapulted him to global fame.

The acoustic evening will feature a Q&A and give fans a rare chance to see him in a smaller theatre

The Fife gig comes after a similar show in Edinburgh. He is also appearing in Perth and Stirling.

Capaldi’s documentary, How I’m Feeling, which explores his rise to fame, as well as his mental health struggles and Tourette’s journey, has also been a huge hit on Netflix.

Tickets here: https://bit.ly/m/newevents?fbclid=IwAR26quLOeoy07sOaDHVLcUryjKWMLuSQLslIkoiIV9WsYQa8hDPWRXuEem8

