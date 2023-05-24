Lewis Capaldi adds second show at Fife theatre as part of acoustic tour
The West Lothian singer will be at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on August 17. It is one of three Scottish dates added today - and tickets are on sale now.
He is on staged at 7:00pm, and has just added an earlier show starting at 5:00pm
Capaldi’s intimate shows come on the back of the release of his second album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent this week.
It is the follow up to his phenomenally successful 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent which catapulted him to global fame.
The acoustic evening will feature a Q&A and give fans a rare chance to see him in a smaller theatre
Capaldi’s documentary, How I’m Feeling, which explores his rise to fame, as well as his mental health struggles and Tourette’s journey, has also been a huge hit on Netflix.