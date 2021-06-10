The Whitburn-raised singer, 24, has been followed by documentary cameras for the past five years, and fans will now get a warts-and-all look at his rise from playing tiny gigs in venues like Edinburgh’s Sneaky Pete’s to becoming a bona fide global superstar.

BAFTA-winning director Joe Pearlman is helming the project, while Pulse Films, the creative force behind 2020's Beastie Boys Story and Beyoncé’s 2016 visual album Lemonade, will produce.

The as-yet-untitled feature is set to debut at Cannes Virtual Film Market later this month.

Speaking about the new film, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Capaldi said: “If the immense pressure of writing and recording a second album that has to live up to the expectations of so many people I’ve never met while also attempting to eclipse the commercial success of my previous album wasn’t enough, I decided to film the process in its entirety for your viewing pleasure.

“I’m very excited to potentially capture the making of the best album of all time, or more likely, to permanently document the scorching of my dreams as years of my life’s work is received like a pile of flaming sh*te.

“Either way it’s going to be lots of fun and will be lovely to have people along for the ride,” he added.

Sam Bridger, Head of Music Film at Pulse Films, said: “At Pulse Films we have always worked collaboratively and openly with artists to create films that reveal the emotion and psychology that underpins great artists.

“Lewis Capaldi is a singular pop star and character. A raw, emotionally honest and unapologetically real artist in an over mediated and PR trained industry, Lewis is a breath of fresh air.

“We are hugely excited about the opportunity to be creating a film that takes audiences deep into his personal world at this pivotal moment in his life.”

