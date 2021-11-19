They say the bond between a man and his dog is one of the strongest of all, and in the case of Lance Corporal Liam Tasker and his faithful sidekick, Theo, that certainly rings true.

The pair were on patrol in Helmand province on the morning of March 1, 2011, when 26-year-old Liam was shot and killed in action.

No more than a few hours later, Theo suffered a seizure and died on his return to Camp Bastion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam and Theo in action in Afghanistan.

Many of Liam’s friends and family believe that the springer spaniel died of a broken heart.

Lance Corporal Tasker was born on December 11, 1984 in Kirkcaldy. He joined the Army in 2001 and was originally a vehicle mechanic in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, but his passion always lay with dogs.

Liam and Theo tragically died hours apart from one another.

A transfer to the Royal Army Veterinary Corps in 2007 followed after Liam retrained as an Arms and Explosives Search dog handler – with a natural empathy with dogs, Liam was a rising star in the ranks.

Jane Duffy, Liam’s mum, said: “The lads all knew him as BLT, Big Liam Tasker, and I don’t mean in size as well. He was a character.

“Anyone who met Liam will tell you that they’ll never forget him.”

Liam and Theo were deployed to Afghanistan in September 2010 as part of the 1st Military Working Dog Regiment and they were attached to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards in February 2011.

The duo had significant success across Helmand Province, detecting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) which saved lives not only amongst British Army units, but also in the Afghan farming community which suffered more casualties than combatants in the area.

Theo had set a new record for bomb finds during their time on deployment and was even awarded the Dickin Medal, also known as the animals' Victoria Cross, in 2012.

However, on March 1, 2011, Liam and Theo were, as usual, at the head of a patrol when they were engaged by small arms fire.

Liam was struck and died from the injuries he sustained.

Theo was returned to Camp Bastion, but on his arrival, he suffered a seizure and died.

“It’s ten years for me, but it still feels like yesterday and I’ve had people say to me that you must be able to move on, but you can’t move on,” said Jane.

Liam was repatriated with the ashes of his beloved Theo and they were buried together in Tayport, the brave soldier and the dog lovingly described as the “little git who jumped in his sleeping bag at night.”

But thanks to the Armed Forces Memorial Wall from the Veterans’ Foundation, Liam and Theo will never be forgotten.

Jane adds: “As a mum, your biggest fear is that your sons or daughters are going to be forgotten.

“They died serving the country, they should always be remembered.

"There are so many people forgotten about, but they’re all heroes.”

To pay your respects to Liam and Theo and light a candle to their memory, find their memorial here.

Or to create your own memorial to a loved one, visit the Armed Forces Memorial Wall.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.