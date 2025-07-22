Lidl reveals the Fifer in final shortlist to be voice of its Scottish check outs

A Fifer is in the running to become Lidl’s first ever Scottish self-checkout voice.

The Cupar man has made a shortlist of ten who are now up for a public vote. Full details are at www.unexpectedscottishvoice.co.uk.

In May, Lidl put out a call out to the nation to warm up their vocal cords and audition to be the voice of its self-checkouts in Scotland through a combination of a touring in-store phone booth and a dedicated WhatsApp audition line. The competition aimed to champion the quirks of the Scottish accent, as the retailer invests almost £3 million in installing self-checkouts in all stores north of the border by November.

Scottish actor Alan Cumming has now shared his hilarious reviews of the shortlist in a special announcement video and is calling on people to choose their winner before voting closes on Tuesday, July 29.

Scottish actor Alan Cumming gives his verdict on the ten finalists to be the voice of Lidl check outs (Pic: Submitted)

In a special video filmed from a castle worthy of The Traitors, Alan and his beloved dog Lala reveal James D. from Cupar as one of finalists, handpicked from thousands of hopefuls.

They are all vying to become Lidl’s ‘unexpected Scottish voice in the bagging area’ as self-checkouts roll out across all the retailer’s Scottish stores.

Speaking about the Lidl hopefuls, Alan said, “It’s high time our self-checkouts had a bit more character and Scottish flair - and let’s be honest, who doesn’t want to be told that they’ve got an unexpected item in the bagging area by someone who sounds like their favourite cousin from Fife or sassy auntie from Glasgow?

“I had an utterly delightful time listening to the 10 auditionees give it laldy; some were bold, some were bizarre, others would have me scanning in an instant! It’s a proper rollercoaster of accents, intonations and glorious Scottishness.

“This isn’t just about picking a winner - it’s a celebration of who we are, how we speak and our ability to have a bit of a laugh while we do it.”

Marco Ivone, regional director of Lidl GB in Scotland added, “We’re incredibly proud to be investing almost £3 million to bring self-checkouts to every Lidl store in Scotland by the end of the year. This is part of our commitment to continuously improving the shopping experience for our customers, including enhanced choice on which checkout they use.

“What’s truly brilliant, though, is the response to our ‘Unexpected Scottish Voice’ competition. Over 5000 people stepped up to the mic, which just shows how much pride people take in their local dialects - and how game we are to have a bit of fun with it too.”