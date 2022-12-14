“Life On The Bay” which spotlights visitors and staff at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park at Kinghorn returns to our TV screens in the New Year.BBC Scotland will begin broadcasting the second series on Sunday, January 8. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

The fly on the wall documentary was filmed during the summer after the initial eight-part series proved to be a big hit with viewers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The footage captured everything from weddings, entertainment shows, and other events at the park to the stunning Fife coast.

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park will return to our TV screens in January

The new series was warmly welcomed by park director Steven Wallace - one of the “stars” of the first series as he was seen balancing on caravans, cleaning out the swimming pool, racing across the Forth in a lifeboat, and demonstrating his prowess at crown green bowling.

“It’s great news,” he said. “Who wouldn’t want to enjoy another series of “Life on the Bay?

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After the very positive reaction to the first series, which we were told by many people brightened up their Sunday evenings throughout the Winter, we hoped that the BBC would commission Red Sky, who have been fantastic to deal with, to produce a second series.

“We were delighted when we received the news that there was to be another eight episodes, and the filming took place in the summer to capture the best of that busy season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are yet more stories and anecdotes to share from us as a family, from our staff, and from our many holiday home owners, plus yet more larger than life characters to reveal.

“We are all a bit more relaxed in front of the cameras now too. When Covid restrictions eased, the park became really busy, with lots going on – the summer gave holidaymakers and day-trippers a taste of normality again, which was very much welcomed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We saw the pleasure on people’s faces, which will come across in the new series.”