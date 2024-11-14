Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“I don’t sell the caravans - this does,” says Tommy Wallace pointing to the view across the Forth.

Standing on the balcony of a new caravan high up the site showcases the Fife coast at its most breathtaking. From the expansive beach down below along to Burntisland and across the Forth to the Lothians, it is a sight you’d never tire of seeing.

It also shows the expanse of the family run holiday park which is marking its 40th anniversary with the construction of a new apartment block - as well as the sheer scale of the complex which isn’t always obvious when driving along the main road below.

A site that originally accommodated around 170 caravans is now home to 600, plus an entertainment complex, and hotel. Pettycur - one of Scotland’s biggest caravan parks - is also the flagship of a family-run business which runs Kinghorn Harbour Holiday Park, the Old Manor Hotel in Lundin Links, and Leven Beach Holiday Park.

The Wallace family - Tom, Alan, Tommy and Steven - and views of their Kinghorn site (Pics: Submitted)

It’s come a long way from the very early days of touring caravans with basic amenities and, in many cases no electricity and not all plumbed in.

The original site was run by Andrew Marshall who sold it to Tom Wallace to start a three-generation business.

His son, Tommy, now a director along with nephew Steven and brother Alan, recalled: “My dad worked with Miller Construction. At weekends he bought up old caravans, did them up and then sold them. We went up to St Andrews and hired them, out

“We were taking a hit with transport costs, so dad bought a Land Rover and trailer and we did it ourselves. People started to ask us to move their caravans off site at the end of the season and before we knew it we had a transport business.” That business saw them deliver caravans to Pettycur, prompting the owner to invite to Tom Senior to manage the business.

Tommy, Alan and Steven at Pettycur Bay (Pic: Submitted)

“My dad had worked for Miller Construction, and he didn’t want to go back to working for someone. Andrew wanted to sell the site to a family business, so when it came up, we made the decision to but it. It was a big leap going into the holiday park business, but we were in and fully committed

“My brother and I were apprentice mechanics at Briggs and SMT, we sold our cars, and emptied the bank accounts . We sold the transport business, went to the bank to buy the park and never looked back - we also paid the bank off. Never borrowed a penny since…”

It was a hands-on start, digging out plots, bringing in more caravans and upgrading all amenities.

“When we first got the site it had old caravans on them - the staff were in them more often than the owners doing repairs. Now they are seldom in them.”

The view of the Bay Hotel at the Kinghorn complex (Pic: Submitted)

Today, Pettycur employs 120 full-time staff with another 30 seasonal workers, to look after visitors from across the central belt as well as UK and Ireland and overseas. The 47-acre site winds its way high up the hill, past row upon row of caravans - all green in colour.

In 1998, the doors to the Bay Complex were opened, followed by the launch of a hotel in 2008; two major landmark developments.

“The Bay was was a huge step,” said Tommy. “We were the first in the country to add these facilities. Many parks had pubs or arcade, but few had a complete leisure centre with restaurant and nightclub. It was a big investment, and a great attraction for people coming to the park.

“After we built it, I was on the balcony with my dad and said wouldn’t it be great if we had a hotel - that was another leap of faith.” The third major development is under construction with new Air BnB style apartments being added, with new space below for the maintenance teams to operate out of. The doors are due to open in 2025.

The Wallace family have also expanded beyond the site, with the Old Manor Hotel in Lundin Links added in 2021 - “a game changer that took us more upmarket” - which is their second major investment in the area with Leven Beach Holiday Park acquired in 1989.

“We bought the park from Fife Council, and it was empty - there was nothing on the land, but that gave us a blank sheet to start from.”

The hotel came into the picture while they were looking for another holiday park.

“It was in need of some TLC,” said Tommy. “We’ve spent a lot of money which people may not see - we’ve also done up the bedrooms and bathrooms, which were a bit old fashioned and the restaurant is next. It’s a rolling programme which we want to do without closing the hotel.”

That purchase also was timed neatly to add a new dimension to the fly on the wall TV series which took the holiday park to a whole new audience. ‘Life On The Bay’ proved a huge hit with viewers and put the family in front of the cameras.

It was, Tommy admitted, a bit out of left field - but an opportunity too good to pass up: “It has been great for us and for the industry. We thought we’d get two series, but we did three and the door is always open to do more. It generated a lot of interest and was 100% good for us. We’d go to caravan shows and be the ones going up to talk to folk - now they come up to us and chat about the show.”

The ‘glamour’ of television aside, managing Pettycur remains a hands on job for all the family.

“We rely on managers for hotel and running the complex, but we are here all the time with our GM who does a fantastic job. In the early days it was not unusual for us to be out cutting grass all day, dredging, then sorting out the septic tanks, and then the kitchens - just not at the same time! That experience lets you know how holiday parks need to be run. We are still hands on. If I sat behind a desk, I’d be bored stiff!”

With construction of the new apartments well underway and a hotel refurbishment on google, there is still much to do.”Every day is different,” said Tommy. “We did well after lockdown as people took staycations - that gave us a real boost - but this year has not bene as great for the industry. We had a feeling that was coming when we went to order caravans and took a lot fewer - one manufacturer is down to a day and a half a week - but we have been through all the peaks and troughs before and we know it will pick up again.”

If nothing else, the views will ensure that …