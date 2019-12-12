Life saving Fife charity marks anniversary

Local lifesaving charity East Neuk First Responders has celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Formed in January 2009, the totally self-funding organisation has marked its achievements in the area.

Gillian Duncan, the group’s co-ordinator, said: “It is astonishing how much such a small team of volunteers continue to achieve and quite incredible what has been accomplished over the past 10 years.

“We have responded to 2038 999 calls with our Scottish Ambulance Service partnership work, 118 of which were cardiac arrests, 34 of which we successfully resuscitated and five of whom are long term survivors.

“We have installed, with charitable donations, 52 public access defibrillators in the East Neuk, valued at £67,000.

“These have been taken to incidents over 60 times and used at eight cardiac arrests with one long term survivor.”

Gillian continued: “In addition we have trained over 10,000 people with lifesaving CPR and defibrillator skills – and these are only some of our achievements.

“All of this has only been possible because of the quite outstanding support we receive from our local community for which we have to say a huge thank you.”

The group is now looking forward to the next 10 years and has plans which it hopes will continue to help and improve the survival of those who suffer life threatening emergencies in the East Neuk.