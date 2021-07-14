Lifeline for Fife cookery project for adults with additional support needs

The Sunshine Kitchen was launched three years ago.

The Sunshine Kitchen – a cookery project for adults with additional support needs – is to continue its award-winning work using facilities at Rothes Halls in Glenrothes.

The Sunshine Kitchen team members had been without a base since their existing kitchen lease ran out, but now Rothes Halls is to be their new production centre.

The popular venue’s well-appointed events kitchens will enable the work-based community venture to build on its success at the Scottish Learning Disability Awards in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since setting up three years ago, Cupar-based Sunshine Kitchen has excelled at making delicious food from locally sourced produce in a supportive work environment.

It offers young adults with a lifelong neurological condition a safe space to learn how to develop food products, before going on to sell them at local farmers’ markets.

With an emphasis on using local produce, the team of young people also provide catering services to other groups and supply a café with regular deliveries of soup and bread.

Judy Rae, OnFife’s head of business development, said: “We’re excited to be part of this brilliant project. As an organisation with a strong community focus, OnFife is delighted to support The Sunshine Kitchen’s invaluable work.”