Lifelong Newburgh couple celebrate special diamond wedding anniversary
Edward and Janet Brown of High Street celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on Thursday, July 11.. They were married on that date in 1964 by the Rev. MacKenzie in Newburgh Parish Church, found on Robertson Crescent in the town.
Visiting on the day to help the couple celebrate were Cllr Donald Lothian, presenting flowers on behalf of Fife Council and Linda Bissett, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.
Eddie was a road surface worker and Janet a primary school teacher until they retired in 2002. Since then, they have enjoyed spending their time with family, travelling and gardening.
They have lived in Newburgh all their married life. Following their marriage 60 years ago, Edward and Janet have seen their family expand, having four children and welcoming seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
