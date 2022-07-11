Lifesaving defibrillator installed at Kirkcaldy church

David Torrance MSP did the honours as the lifesaving equipment was installed Linktown after a fundraiser led by the congregation .

Members from St John Scotland also attended to teach the community how to perform CPR and use the defibrillator in case of an emergency.

If a defibrillator is used within the first minute of a cardiac arrest occurring, the survival rate can be as high as 90 per cent - underlining its vital role in saving lives.

From left: Lesley Macdonald, St John volunteer; David Torrance MSP; Stewart Milne, session clerk, and St John volunteer, Lawson Rennie.

Mr Torrance, SNP MSP for Kirkcaldy, said:the fundraising and installation were “a true testament to what can be achieved when local communities band together for the greater good.”

He added: ““It has been proven that public access to defibrillators in the community can save lives and improve the chance of survival and recovery of people who have suffered cardiac arrest.

“The difference between life and death can be mere minutes, so access to these devices is vital in our communities.”

Stewart Milne, session clerk at Linktown, said: “Thanks to the support of David’s office we were able to start the process of buying and installing the new defibrillator at the church.

“As this is quite a busy area, we thought that it would be a good thing to have in case of an emergency.

“Thanks to the fundraising efforts of the congregation and the training provided by St John Scotland we are now prepared if the worst were to happen.”

Lawson Rennie, St John Scotland volunteer, said: “Everyone in the community should know how to use a defibrillator.

“CPR and defibrillator training is a vital service that we provide as so many people could have been potentially saved if somebody had known what to do or had the courage.

“A lot of people are scared to administer CPR in case they hurt the person they are performing it on, but you can’t hurt them as they may well be dead already so all you are doing is bringing them back.