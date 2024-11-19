Lifesaving defibrillator installed at Kirkcaldy pub in memory of well known regular

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new piece of lifesaving equipment has been installed in a Kirkcaldy town centre pub - in memory of a local.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defibrillator has been put inside the entrance to Montague’s on the corner of High Street and Whytecauseway. It is the fourth device to be put in the town centre with coverage now extending the length of the High Street.

Defibrillators apply an electric charge or current to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest, and can help save lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The device at Montagues came on the back of a fundraiser in memory of Harry Hunter, who was a regular at the pub - and a familiar figure to many in the High Street. He passed away earlier this year, and the idea of a defibrillator came up after looking at various fundraising events.

Cllr Alistair Cameron and John Ogilvie at the new defibrillator at Montagues in the High Street (Pic: Fife Free Press)

John Ogilvie, who runs the pub, said: “Everyone knew Harry. He came in here and other pubs and was a well known figure in the High Street - he had good banter. He was a well liked guy. There was a big turn out for his funeral.

“I only got to know him in the last year, so it was good to hear more about his life. He loved classical music - when he left the pub, he’d spend £5 at the jukebox, select some classical tunes, and then leave so everyone got to hear them!”

A raffle at Montagues attracted a host of prizes and donations which helped to pay for the defibrillator which was installed last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had some cash donations, and a number of others handed in from people which was fantastic,” added John.

The defibrillator is situated at the main door of the pub, and accessible while it is open from early morning until late night.

It is the fourth business in the High Street to add the lifesaving equipment. There are also defibrillators at The Duchess, the Mercat Shopping Centre, and Merchants’ Cafe in the east end.

He said: “It gives us great coverage along the whole of the High Street which is fantastic, This means a lot to the town - I’m not sure you will find many High Streets with the same level of accessibility to defibrillators.”

He added: “I would like to see if we could install more to cover the waterfront given the number of people who use it daily. We have had conversations about it and it might be something we can do.”