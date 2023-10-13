News you can trust since 1871
Lifetime legend award nomination for Fife councillor

A Fife councillor has been shortlisted in this year’s UK wide councillor of the year awards.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 13th Oct 2023, 07:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 07:54 BST
The long-serving Ross Vettraino is the only elected member from the Kingdom to be included in the 14th annual Cllr Awards. He is shortlisted in the Scottish’ lifetime legend’ category along with councillors from Glasgow, Dundee, and North and South Lanarkshire Cllr Vettraino is the SNP member for Glenrothes Central and Thornton, and was first elected in 2007.

The winners in Scotland will be announced at the City Chambers in Edinburgh on November 21. Judging panels are made up of senior councillors and leading stakeholders from across the sector.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive, LGIU, the independent, local authority membership organisation behind the awards, said: "In the face of unprecedented domestic and global challenges over the last year, councillors nationwide have once again exhibited unwavering dedication to serving their constituents.

Councillor Ross Vettraino is shortlisted for a major award (Pic: Submitted)Councillor Ross Vettraino is shortlisted for a major award (Pic: Submitted)
“The shortlist for the 2023 awards represents some of the most devoted elected representatives in England, Wales and Scotland. As councils continue to deliver essential services like social care and housing amid a cost of living crisis, these awards are a hugely important way to champion what councillors do locally. Their work, all too often, goes unrecognised and we take great pride in featuring their stories in this year's shortlist.”

