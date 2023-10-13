Lifetime legend award nomination for Fife councillor
The long-serving Ross Vettraino is the only elected member from the Kingdom to be included in the 14th annual Cllr Awards. He is shortlisted in the Scottish’ lifetime legend’ category along with councillors from Glasgow, Dundee, and North and South Lanarkshire Cllr Vettraino is the SNP member for Glenrothes Central and Thornton, and was first elected in 2007.
The winners in Scotland will be announced at the City Chambers in Edinburgh on November 21. Judging panels are made up of senior councillors and leading stakeholders from across the sector.
Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive, LGIU, the independent, local authority membership organisation behind the awards, said: "In the face of unprecedented domestic and global challenges over the last year, councillors nationwide have once again exhibited unwavering dedication to serving their constituents.
“The shortlist for the 2023 awards represents some of the most devoted elected representatives in England, Wales and Scotland. As councils continue to deliver essential services like social care and housing amid a cost of living crisis, these awards are a hugely important way to champion what councillors do locally. Their work, all too often, goes unrecognised and we take great pride in featuring their stories in this year's shortlist.”