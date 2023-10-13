Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The long-serving Ross Vettraino is the only elected member from the Kingdom to be included in the 14th annual Cllr Awards. He is shortlisted in the Scottish’ lifetime legend’ category along with councillors from Glasgow, Dundee, and North and South Lanarkshire Cllr Vettraino is the SNP member for Glenrothes Central and Thornton, and was first elected in 2007.

The winners in Scotland will be announced at the City Chambers in Edinburgh on November 21. Judging panels are made up of senior councillors and leading stakeholders from across the sector.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive, LGIU, the independent, local authority membership organisation behind the awards, said: "In the face of unprecedented domestic and global challenges over the last year, councillors nationwide have once again exhibited unwavering dedication to serving their constituents.

Councillor Ross Vettraino is shortlisted for a major award (Pic: Submitted)