Lights On: Adam Smith Theatre returns with two sold out gala shows showcasing local talent

Almost 1000 people packed the venue to see around 250 take part in the celebrations to mark the return of the venue after a three-year closure and a multi-million £ refurbishment to transform it into Fife’s leading creative hub.

The Lights On gala shows featured all the local groups who consider the Adam Smith their home for live performances, and marked their first chance to appear black on its stage since early 2020. Grant Stott hosted both red carpet performances as audiences flocked down the red carpet to get their first glimpse into the building where every space has undergone a complete transformation.