Lights On: Adam Smith Theatre returns with two sold out gala shows showcasing local talent

The doors to the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy re-opened with a full house for the first of two gala shows – and it was fabulous to see people pour through its doors once more.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 17:51 BST

Almost 1000 people packed the venue to see around 250 take part in the celebrations to mark the return of the venue after a three-year closure and a multi-million £ refurbishment to transform it into Fife’s leading creative hub.

The Lights On gala shows featured all the local groups who consider the Adam Smith their home for live performances, and marked their first chance to appear black on its stage since early 2020. Grant Stott hosted both red carpet performances as audiences flocked down the red carpet to get their first glimpse into the building where every space has undergone a complete transformation.

The new look foyer with the box office front and central

The new look foyer with the box office front and central

Grant Stott was joined on stage by panto and River City actor Jordan Young who was in the audience.

Grant Stott was joined on stage by panto and River City actor Jordan Young who was in the audience.

Stages Dance School took to the stage as part of the opening gala event.

Stages Dance School took to the stage as part of the opening gala event.

On stage - Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society

On stage - Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society

