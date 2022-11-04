The Village Cafe in Ceres has been running for four years and has evolved into a real hub for the community.

However, the two local businessmen who own the cafe building have decided to sell - so the community is rallying round and is in the process of trying to raise the funds to purchase it.

An online Crowdfunding campaign has already attracted considerable support and donations.

The 10 limited-edition Wemyss Ware pieces will be auctioned to raise funds to help The Village Cafe buy the building from the current owners who are looking to sell.

And now Ceres-based Wemyss Ware has backed the fundraising efforts by making 10 ‘Village Cafe’ bunnies which will be auctioned by way of sealed bids.

Bidding will open tomorrow (Saturday, November 5) and will close on Saturday, December 10.

Bids can be made by messaging The Village Cafe on Facebook, or can be left in the cafe.

Wemyss Ware is known to be popular with the Royal family, and Karen Young, from the Village Cafe, hopes the unique pieces will prove popular.

The Village Cafe in Ceres has become a popular hub in the community.

She said: “The Queen was a huge collector of Wemyss Ware and King Charles recently appeared on the BBC TV show The Repair Shop with a piece to be restored.

“Wemyss Ware pottery is based in the village, so we are delighted, and extremely grateful, they are supporting our fundraising efforts in this way.”

Apart from a manager, The Village Cafe is run by volunteers, and all the baking is also done by volunteers.

Bids for the Wemyss Ware bunnies can be made on The Village Cafe Facebook page or at the cafe.

Earlier this year, the cafe was able to obtain funding to set up its Good Companions lunch on a Monday. This offers a free lunch and some company to those in the community who may be isolated or lonely.

The cafe is also used on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by Options for Life, a local charity who give training and work experience opportunities to people with disabilities.

With the building up for sale, there’s a huge effort being made to raise the funds to buy it.

Karen said: “We have applied to the Scottish Government’s Land Fund with the help of the Fife Voluntary Action Group, and have managed to get to the second stage.

The Village Cafe is run by a manager and a team of volunteers, with volunteers making all the delicious cakes too.

“However, it is a prerequisite that we also fund part of the purchase through Crowdfunding, as this will illustrate that the community is fully supportive of the cafe going forward.

“We appreciate that it is a difficult time for everyone with rising costs but we have been overwhelmed by the generous donations we have received.