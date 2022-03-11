Links Market: 180-ft star flyer set to make debut as Kirkcaldy’s historic fair returns

Europe’s longest street fair will return to Kirkcaldy Esplanade from April 13-18 following a two-year absence.

Organisers hope the fact the market falls during the second week of the Easter school holidays will make 2022 a bumper year for all concerned.

As ever, there will be plenty of rides, stalls and amusements to keep all ages happy, but one in particular will literally tower above all the rest.

The 180ft Star Flyer in action. (Pic: Funfairs Around Scotland)

At around 55 metres in height, Danter Attractions’ ‘City’ Star Flyer is similar to other chair o plane rides that have been around for decades except with one difference - altitude.

The ‘City’ Star Flyer has been confirmed for the Links Market for the first time, and follows a successful stint in Birmingham City Centre over the festive season.

Also rolling into the Lang Toun will be S&D Leisure’s ‘Atmos Fear’ Loop Fighter, L&B Funfairs’ ‘Roller Ghoster’, White’s ‘Move It’ Tagada, Codona’s’ ‘Starchaser’ Waltzer, Taylor’s Fairground Attraction Waltzer, Johnstone’s ‘Absolute Power’ Miami and Johnstone’s ‘Midnight Express’ Matterhorn.

One of the rides confirmed for Kirkcaldy's Links Market. (Pic: Funfairs Around Scotland)

Fife Council is working with the Showmen’s Guild on putting the finishing touches to plans for the event, and details of road closures and other restrictions will be published in due course.

Alex James Colquhoun, chair of the Guild’s Scottish section, said: “The Links Market is the most popular fair by far, it’s the flagship, and the fact it’s not been on for two years has been a real hardship.

“We’re cracking on this year and there’s no reason why it can’t go ahead.

Meanwhile, plans for a piece of public art to be placed on the Esplanade to mark Kirkcaldy’s long-lasting relationship with the Links Market have been withdrawn - but only temporarily.

Kirkcaldy West Community Council submitted a planning application to install public art in the shape of a carousel horse between the Esplanade and Basin Car Park.

Stewart Ness, chair of Kirkcaldy West Community Council, confirmed it had been withdrawn because of a minor error in relation to the proposed location, and a fresh application has been submitted.

