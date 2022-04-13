Kirkcaldy’s famous and historic street fair finally returned after a pandemic-enforced absence.

Provost Jim Leishman formally declared it open at 2;00pm this afternoon, opening all the rides and stalls to the crowds which turned out.

Alex James Colquhoun, chairman of the Scottish section of the Showmen’s Guild, which operates the market, has promised plenty of rides, stalls and amusements for revellers, with the main attraction set to be the 180-foot tall ‘City’ Star Flyer, confirmed for the fair for the first time.

The market runs until 10:00pm tonight, Thursday, Sunday and Monday and runs to 11.00pm on Friday and Saturday.

The Esplanade will be closed to traffic between Charlotte Street and Morrisons supermarket throughout with local traffic diversions in place.

1. Links Market 2022 Feeling brave? This thrill seeking ride will carry you high about the street fair (Pic: Scott Louden) Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2. Links Market 2022 The market has always been a great day out for the whole family (Pic: Scott :Louden) Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3. Links Market 2022 Look up! There may be someone spinning around high above your head ... (Pic: Scott Louden) Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4. Links Market 2022 The youngest children are well catered for at the market - in fact they are spoiled for choice! (Pic: Scott Louden) Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales