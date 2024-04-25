Links Market: dates for 2025 Links Market announced as showmen depart town with a thank you

The dates for next year’s Links Market have been announced as showmen complete their departure from Kirkcaldy.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Apr 2024, 11:01 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 11:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The historic funfair brought tens of thousands of people into the Lang Toun for six days of noise, excitement and fun, and was hailed a huge success. The take-down work has been completed and all rides removed from the Esplanade, with the showmen expected back in Burntisland later this summer.

The Showmen’s Guild of Scotland has confirmed the 2025 Links Market will run from April 16-21, marking the start of their next summer season.

It also thanked the town for its support once again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Enjoying a day out at the Links Market (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Enjoying a day out at the Links Market (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Enjoying a day out at the Links Market (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“To everyone who has visited us over the past week without you all there is no Links Market,” it said. “Stay safe and see you all again next year.”

The Links Market has been part of Kirkcaldy for centuries, and remains a huge focal point every Easter as the road is transformed into a bustling funfair.

Related topics:Kirkcaldy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.