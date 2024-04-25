Links Market: dates for 2025 Links Market announced as showmen depart town with a thank you

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The historic funfair brought tens of thousands of people into the Lang Toun for six days of noise, excitement and fun, and was hailed a huge success. The take-down work has been completed and all rides removed from the Esplanade, with the showmen expected back in Burntisland later this summer.

The Showmen’s Guild of Scotland has confirmed the 2025 Links Market will run from April 16-21, marking the start of their next summer season.

It also thanked the town for its support once again.

Enjoying a day out at the Links Market (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“To everyone who has visited us over the past week without you all there is no Links Market,” it said. “Stay safe and see you all again next year.”