Links Market: Final day for crowds to flock to Kirkcaldy's legendary street fair

The traditional street fair - the longest in Europe - has drawn huge crowds to Kirkcaldy on its first visit back since 2019.

It opened last Wednesday with all the familiar sights and sounds of the funfair transforming part of the Lang Toun’s waterfront.

It closes today and the showman will then begin the task of dismantling all the rides before clearing the site, and re-opening the road to traffic.

Links Market is back in Kirkcaldy for the first time since 2019