Links Market: Final day for crowds to flock to Kirkcaldy's legendary street fair

It’s the final day of the Links Market – and showmen hope to go out on a high note as it co-incides with the Easter holiday weekend.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 18th April 2022, 9:55 am

The traditional street fair - the longest in Europe - has drawn huge crowds to Kirkcaldy on its first visit back since 2019.

It opened last Wednesday with all the familiar sights and sounds of the funfair transforming part of the Lang Toun’s waterfront.

It closes today and the showman will then begin the task of dismantling all the rides before clearing the site, and re-opening the road to traffic.

Links Market is back in Kirkcaldy for the first time since 2019

Enjoy our video walk through.

