Kirkcaldy Links Market opening day takes place on Wednesday

Links Market: final preparations as showmen get set for 2024 funfair on Esplanade

Kirkcaldy is set to welcome the return of the Links Market to the Lang Toun.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 16th Apr 2024, 21:24 BST

Wednesday 2:00pm will mark the opening ceremony to herald six days of noise, thrills and all the fun of the fair as tens of thousands of people flock to the Esplanade for their annual visit.

We took a look along the waterfront as the finishing touches were put to some of the stalls ahead of the huge crowds just waiting to enjoy all the rides and side shows.

Look out for this colourful character at the Links Market

Links Market setting up

Look out for this colourful character at the Links Market

All the rides are now in place ahead of Wednesday's opening

Links Market setting up

All the rides are now in place ahead of Wednesday's opening

The preparation work is almost done - soon the Esplanade will be packed with people

Links Market setting up

The preparation work is almost done - soon the Esplanade will be packed with people

The calm before the storm ...

Links Market setting up

The calm before the storm ...

