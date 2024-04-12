Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The market, which is the longest street fair in Europe, returns to its traditional spot on the Esplanade, running from Dunelm Mill at the bottom of Nicol Street, along to Morrison’s store. The six day long spectacle kicks off on Wednesday, April 17 and finishes up on Monday, April 22.

Organisers, the Showmen’s Guild has said this year’s event will have over 130 rides, games and stalls for adults and kids to enjoy, not forgetting food and refreshment stalls. Visitors can also look out for a number of top rides such as Wilmots Attractions Freak Out, the Atmos Fear and the Move It Tagada.

Linktown Church will also have all the fun of the fair, in miniature, with the annual Kirkcaldy Fun Fair Model Show which takes place on Saturday, April 20 between 10:00am and 4:00pm.

Councillor Ian Cameron said: “The arrival of the Links Market was always a special time in the town. What rides are there, which ones are the most daring, how fast can the Waltzers go, which days are best, how much have I saved up or what chores do I need to do to get enough for a visit!

“Generations of families have been to the market as kids and are now taking their kids to the market with the same anticipation. Even our most elderly citizens have a walk through as part of the tradition.”

The Links Market has run continuously since 1304 and is attended by tens of of thousands each year. The annual six-day event is the oldest of its kind in Scotland.

With the weather looking set to break next week, attendees can hope for a drier Links Market than perhaps anticipated. Drizzle is anticipated as the market opens on Wednesday but the weather is expected to stay dry until Sunday.

Kirkcaldy Links Market opening day in 2022 (Pic: Scott Louden)

Recent weeks have seen complaints around parking provision in the town centre and Fife Council have advised that there will be a number of Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders (TTRO) in place to allow the market to take place safely. As in previous years, Fife Council parking attendants will be patrolling these streets across the six days – including evenings

A number of road closures will also be in place.

Kirkcaldy Esplanade will be closed, starting at Charlotte Street through to the entrance of Morrisons. This will be in force from 10.00 pm on Saturday, April 13 until 4.00 pm on Wednesday, April 24 to allow the market to be set up and then taken down. The alternative route for vehicular traffic is via Charlotte Street, Volunteers Green, Nicol Street, Abbotshall Road, Pratt Street and Bridge Street. Access for emergency service vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained.

A temporary taxi rank extension will be in effect from Saturday April 13 at 10:00pms to Wednesday, April 24 at 4.00pm at the town’s High Street taxi rank. It will is extended to accommodate an additional four bays.

A full list of road closures and restrictions can be accessed on the Legal orders and notices section of Fife Council’s fife.go.uk website.

Cllr Cameron said that with the recent cost of living crisis in full effect, it is becoming more and more difficult for families to enjoy experiences such as the Links Market, and especially in areas such as the Linktown.

He said: “The downside for many is that the economics of attending are becoming much harder. The costs are simply too high for a growing number of families and the expectation of attending that comes from the kids becomes a real burden. Child Poverty in the Links area, on the doorstep of the market, sits at 71%, one of the highest figures in Scotland.”

However, he added that while the local economic benefits may not be as rich as thought for an event of its size, the market will have a “feel good factor” for the town and surrounding area.

Cllr Cameron explained: “The actual economic impact for the town is probably not what you would think. Local businesses do not benefit as you might expect as most people spend their money at the market. The feel good factor and the heritage element of the event is very strong though and our local residents share in the pride of having such a significant event in their Area.

"It's a benefit of living in the Lang Toun, a benefit that splits off to become summer fun in Burntisland.”

Opening times

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 2.00pm to 10.30pm

Thursday, 18 April 2024, 1.00pm to 10.30pm

Friday, 19 April 2024, 1.00pm to 11.00pm

Saturday, 20 April 2024, 1.00pm to 11.00pm

Sunday, 21 April 2024, 1.00pm to 9.00pm