Links Market: Kirkcaldy roads closed as funfair sets up for 2023 Links Market

The historic annual funfair bursts into life on Wednesday, April 19 for six days with tens of thousands expected to pour into the Lang Toun over its six days.

Preparations began at the weekend with the first operators arriving on the site.

Road closures have been put into operation and remain in place until Wednesday, April 26 - the market runs until Monday 24th.

Work has started setting up the rides on the Esplanade for the 2023 Links Market (Pic: Fife Free Press)

It marks the second gathering since lockdown. Last year saw the first Links Market held since 2019, and co-incided with the Easter school holidays ensuring bumper crowds, with police praising the behaviour of those who turned out to enjoy the sights, sounds and thrills.

This year’s market falls outweigh the school break, but the Scottish Showmen’s Guild is looking forward to an equally busy time as it formally opens its touring fairground season.

It has confirmed over 70 kids rides, games and stalls and 50 food kiosks will be on the Esplanade running from Dunelm Mill along to the old bus depot.

Thrillseekers will almost certainly flock to Reeves Leisure’s stunning VOID Orbiter, while Wheatley's Funfairs limbo dancer Miami is back for the first time since 2018.

And no Links Market would be complete without dodgems - Mackay’s Rock ‘n’ Roll dodgems return after making their debut in 2022.

The market will also feature the traditional carousel and waltzer, bingo stall, sky diver, giant wheel, and Cadona’s Twister to name but a few.

The Esplanade is closed from its junction with Charlotte Street to Morrisons Superstore. And Fergus Wynd.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route via Charlotte Street, Volunteers Green, Nicol Street, Abbotshall Road, Pratt Street, and Bridge Street.