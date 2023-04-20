Many will be visitors to Kirkcaldy, so here’s our guide to what you need to know about the annual event.

Where is the Links Market?

It is held every year in the same spot on the Esplanade, Kirkcaldy, running from Dunelm Mill at the bottom of Nicol Street, along to Morrison’s store.

Links Market is back in Kirkcaldy (Pics: Fife Photo Agency)

When is the Links Market on?

The market was formally opened on Wednesday, and it runs for six days until Monday, April 24.

What times does it operate?

Thursday’s opening hours are 1:00pm to 10.30pm. On Friday and Saturday, it is open from 1:00pm to 11:00pm on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the fair runs between 1:00pm and 9:00pm. On its final day (Monday), its opening hours are 1:00pm to 10:00pm.

What can we see?

It has confirmed over 70 kids rides, games and stalls and 50 food kiosks will be on the Esplanade running from Dunelm Mill along to the old bus depot.

Thrillseekers will almost certainly flock to Reeves Leisure’s stunning VOID Orbiter, while Wheatley's Funfairs limbo dancer Miami is back for the first time since 2018.

And no Links Market would be complete without dodgems - Mackay’s Rock ‘n’ Roll dodgems return after making their debut in 2022. The market will also feature the traditional carousel and waltzer, bingo stall, sky diver, giant wheel, and Cadona’s Twister to name but a few.

What will the weather be like?

Locals will tell you to expect ‘market weather’ - and given the waterfront location, it can get chilly at night. Thursday and Friday are to be sunny with temperatures up to 12 degrees. The weekend is expected to be cloudy with possible showers early Saturday evening

What road closures are in place?

Road closures have been put into operation and remain in place until Wednesday, April 26 to allow the market to be dismantled. The Esplanade is closed from its junction with Charlotte Street to Morrisons Superstore. And Fergus Wynd. Drivers are advised to use an alternative route via Charlotte Street, Volunteers Green, Nicol Street, Abbotshall Road, Pratt Street, and Bridge Street.

Where can I park?

There is a multi-storey car park just yards away on the Esplanade as well as a number of smaller car parks. Parking restrictions will also apply across neighbouring streets including Links Street, Gas Wynd, Hendry’s Wynd, Heggies Wynd, and Fergus Wynd.

