Links Market: Kirkcaldy's famous funfair set to return to Esplanade next week

The historic annual funfair bursts into life on Wednesday, April 19 for six days with tens of thousands expected to pour into the Lang Toun over its six days.

Preparation are expected to get underway from this weekend with the first showmen arriving to set up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures come into effect from Saturday, running until Wednesday, April 26 - the market runs until Monday 24th.

Kirkcaldy Links Market opening day in 2022 (Pic: Scott Louden)

It marks the second gathering since lockdown. Last year saw the first Links Market held since 2019, and co-inciding with the Easter school holidays ensured bumper crowds, with police praising the behaviour of those who turned out to enjoy the sights, sounds and thrills.

This year’s market falls outweigh the school break, but the Scottish Showmen’s Guild is looking forward to an equally busy time as it formally opens its touring fairground season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has confirmed over 70 kids rides, games and stalls and 50 food kiosks will be on the Esplanade running from Dunelm Mill along to the old bus depot.

Thrillseekers will almost certainly flock to Reeves Leisure’s stunning VOID Orbiter, while Wheatley's Funfairs limbo dancer Miami is back for the first time since 2018.

Kirkcaldy Links Market opening day 2022 (Pic: Scott Louden)

And no Links Market would be complete without dodgems - Mackay’s Rock ‘n’ Roll dodgems return after making their debut in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market will also feature the traditional carousel and waltzer, bingo stall, sky diver, giant wheel, and Cadona’s Twister to name but a few.

Road closures will begin this weekend to allow the operators to move on to the busy road and begin their build-up.

The Esplanade will be closed from its junction with Charlotte Street to Morrisons Superstore. And Fergus Wynd.

Kirkcaldy Links Market opening day last year (Pic: Scott Louden)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers are advised yo use an alternative route via Charlotte Street, Volunteers Green, Nicol Street, Abbotshall Road, Pratt Street, and Bridge Street.

Access for emergency service vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained. The closures come into effect from 10:00pm on Saturday until 4:00pm on Wednesday April 26. The taxi rank on High Street will also be extended by four days during the closure period.

Parking restrictions will also apply across neighbouring streets including Links Street, Gas Wynd, Hendry’s Wynd, Heggies Wynd, Fergus Wynd daily between 12 noon and 11.30pm.

If you want to see the market in miniature, heads to Linktown Church Hall where the annual model show takes place on Saturday, April 22.It features everything from giant match stick models to fine detailed scratch built fairground transport models.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free show - which runs from 10:00am until 4:00pm – will also have trade stands selling lorry kits, 3D printed kits for anyone who fancies trying their hand at creating their own mini-market - and DVDs of Scottish fairs of yesteryear.

The market has been part of Kirkcaldy’s history since 1304.

Royal Charter of Confirmation for Kirkcaldy Markets was granted on February 5, 1644. By 1850, stalls were at the widest part of the street and large caravans were sent to Sands Brae. Regulations for the Links Market of 1877 fixed the site as Links Street between Bell Wynd and Watery Wynd; and Sands Road - now the Esplanade - between Bell Wynd and Pottery Wynd.

In 1903 tramways were established in Links Street and the whole of the traders’ market was moved from there and added to the amusement market and caravan sites established on Sands Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad