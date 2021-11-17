Europe’s longest street fair is coming back to the Esplanade in April after the pandemic has forced the cancellation of the event for the past two years.

The chairman of the Scottish Section of the Showmen’s Guild of Great Britain has confirmed that planning for the fair’s return has begun with it scheduled to run from April 13 to 18, 2022.

Alex James Colquhoun said while they will have to comply with any Covid restrictions in place they are hopeful the event will be able to go ahead.

Organisers have confirmed that Kirkcaldy's Links Market will return in April 2022. Picture Michael Gillen.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted the planning has begun for next year’s Links Market.

"We may have to make some changes to the way the market operates to comply with any Covid restrictions that would be in place at the time of the fair.

"For example this week the First Minister was taking about possibly introducing more checks for Covid Passports so we will have to plan to comply with any legislation in place at the time, but we are hopeful that in the same way we managed to get Burntisland summer fair up and running, we can do the same for this event.”

Burntisland’s summer shows went ahead this year but were only be open for six weeks due to restrictions and the numbers attending were monitored. Necessary changes to individual rides and stalls were also carried out in line with Covid guidance.

He added: “Hopefully it should not impact the great day out that everyone is so used to enjoying at the Kirkcaldy Links Market.”

