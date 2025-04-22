Links Market: last look as 2025 market packs up with a thank you from the showmen

The Lang Toun’s historic fair was a huge draw for tens of thousands of folk across its six days, and was very busy across the weekend and on Thursday.

But it had to contend with some of the worst weather on its opening day - rain and driving wind making it a challenging start.

The market was opened by Provost Jim Leishman and dignitaries, and the school holidays meant a good turn out from the moment the rides burst into life. George Pinder, vice-chair of the Scottish Showmen;’s Guild, said: “Overall it was a very successful market - the only thing we couldn’t control was the weather!

“The people of Fife made us welcome as they always do, and gave everyone a good reception. It is always a pleasure to come to Kirkcaldy - it is the biggest fair in Scotland and the biggest one we handle.

“Operationally it went well, but it isn’t just a big fair, it is a huge social event for the operators. People come from all over - many from England - and the only place you all meet up is in Kirkcaldy.”

