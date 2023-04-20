Links Market: nine photos capture the sunshine and thrills as Links Market opens in Kirkcaldy

The sun shone as the Links Market burst into life on Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade on Wednesday.

The annual funfair is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors over its six day run, with the fun continuing until Monday, April 24.

Over 70 kids’ rides, games and stalls and 50 food kiosks can be found on the prom, running from Dunelm Mill along to the old bus depot.

All the favourite rides are there including the traditional carousel and waltzer, bingo stall, sky diver, giant wheel and Cadona’s Twister. Mackay’s Rock ‘n’ Roll dodgems are back after proving popular last year and there’s also Reeves Leisure’s stunning VOID Orbiter and Wheatley’s Funfairs limbo dancer Miami.

The Links Market was officially opened this afternoon by Provost of Fife Jim Leishman, Laia Coll Autet and Alex James Colquhoun from the Showman’s Guild.

Road closures on the Esplanade from its junction with Charlotte Street to Morrisons and Fergus Wynd are currently in place until 4pm on Wednesday, April 26. Parking restrictions are also in place on some streets in the area.

The Scottish Showman’s Guild hope people will come along and enjoy all that the Links Market has to offer this year.

The annual model show featuring the market in miniature takes place at Linktown Church Hall on Saturday, April 22 from 10am to 4pm.

1 . Links Market 2023 opening day Provost Jim Leishman with Laia Coll Autet and Alex James Colquhoun of the Showmen's Guild at the opening of this year's event.

2 . Links Market 2023 opening day Scream if you wanna go faster! Councillor Julie MacDougall and Provost Jim Leishman were among the first on the rides.

3 . Links Market 2023 opening day The market boasts more than 70 rides, games and stalls.

4 . Links Market 2023 opening day Wat-er lot of fun for this youngster.