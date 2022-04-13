Links Market: Police use drones as huge crowds expected to flock to Kirkcaldy street fair

Europe’s longest street fair returns to Kirkcaldy Esplanade from today until next Monday and is expected to attract tens of thousands of people.

And, for the first time, police will use drones to patrol the area.

Officers will deploy the latest technology to ensure everyone is kept safe a huge crowds flock to the fair.

Kirkcaldy Links Market (Pic: MIchael Gillen)

There will also be foot patrols.

The market opens at 2:00pm today and runs until 10:00pm each evening.

Part of the Esplanade has been closed off and there are local traffic diversions in place.

The Esplanade will be closed to traffic between Charlotte Street and Morrisons supermarket throughout.

All motorists will be diverted via Charlotte Street, Volunteers Green, Nicol Street, Abbotshall Road, Pratt Street and Bridge Street.