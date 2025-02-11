Links Market sculpture for Esplanade set to finally be put in place

A sculpture to celebrate Kirkcaldy’s historic Links Market could finally be put into place - four years after it was first mooted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The traditional hobby horse is to be added to The Basin at the end of the Esplanade, but, for now, it is lying behind a fence in an unused Esplanade carpark, where it has been for months.

The sculpture sits next to a number of masts which have been stored there since the middle of last year. Passers-by will also spot the old archway to Volunteers Green next to the items which was taken down as part of the £800,000 refurbishment completed in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No timescale has been given for the sculpture and poles to be erected - but some locals have hoped the hobby horse could be on display in time for the Links Market returning to town in mid April.

The carousel and banner poles are lying fenced off on the Esplanade (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The sculpture - gifted by the Showmen’s Guild - was first proposed in 2021, but an original planning application was withdrawn and subsequently amended and approved in 2022 for a carousel horse which is just over two metres tall and 2.7m long on a circular plinth. The £2,500 project was led by Kirkcaldy West Community Council.

Andrew Walker, Fife Council project manager, said: "The hobby horse gifted by the Showman's Guild is being given a makeover by students at Fife College who are painting it in the colours of the fairground. Once complete, it'll be installed at the basin carpark on the Esplanade as a permanent celebration of the Links Market.”

Meanwhile, the giant poles in the fenced off compound are also due to be erected on the Esplanade at some point to help promote the area and continue the waterfront’s regeneration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added Mr Walker: “We've ordered some new base plates for some of the banner poles as the ones supplied are different from what we need. They're being manufactured locally and as soon as we get them, we'll have the poles installed. They'll be used to promote the local area."

The new carousel and former Volunteers Green gateway (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The old Volunteers Green gateway, however, faces a less certain future. It is being kept within the compound on behalf of Kirkcaldy Civic Society as it doesn’t have anywhere that's big enough to store it.