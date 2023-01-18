News you can trust since 1871
Links Market: These are the dates for the 2023 Links Market in Kirkcaldy

The countdown is underway to the 2023 Links Market.

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Kirkcaldy’s famous funfair will return to the Esplanade from April 19-24.

The Market - Europe's longest street fair - dates back over 700 years and draws huge crowds to the town.

It made a hugely successful return last Easter for the first time since the pandemic struck, forcing it to miss out in 2020 and 2021.

Links Market (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Th market co-incided with the Easter holidays and also enjoyed great weather, resulting in bumper crowds each day.

The market is run by the Scottish section of The Showmen's Guild of Great Britain and brings the best funfair rides and stalls to town.

