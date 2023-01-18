Links Market: These are the dates for the 2023 Links Market in Kirkcaldy

Kirkcaldy’s famous funfair will return to the Esplanade from April 19-24.

The Market - Europe's longest street fair - dates back over 700 years and draws huge crowds to the town.

It made a hugely successful return last Easter for the first time since the pandemic struck, forcing it to miss out in 2020 and 2021.

Links Market (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Th market co-incided with the Easter holidays and also enjoyed great weather, resulting in bumper crowds each day.