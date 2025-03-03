Links Market: this is when the 2025 Links Market comes to Kirkcaldy

The countdown is underway dates to this year’s Links Market in Kirkcaldy.

The historic funfair brings tens of thousands of people into the Lang Toun for six days of noise, excitement and fun, and was hailed a huge success.

The Showmen’s Guild of Scotland has confirmed the 2025 Links Market will run from April 16-21, marking the start of their next summer season.

The Links Market has been part of Kirkcaldy for centuries, and remains a huge focal point every Easter as the road is transformed into a bustling funfair.