Links Market: Thousands pour into street fair as it lights up Kirkcaldy waterfront

Thousands of people have flocked to the Links Market since it opened on Wednesday.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 15th April 2022, 8:26 am

The traditional street fair - the longest in Europe - is back in Kirkcaldy for the first time since 2019.

And the Easter holiday weekend means it could draw a bumper crowd.

All the favourites are back, bringing an array of sights and sounds to the Esplanade.

Links Market is back in Kirkcaldy for the first time since 2019

Enjoy our video walk through filmed last night.

