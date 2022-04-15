Links Market: Thousands pour into street fair as it lights up Kirkcaldy waterfront
Thousands of people have flocked to the Links Market since it opened on Wednesday.
The traditional street fair - the longest in Europe - is back in Kirkcaldy for the first time since 2019.
And the Easter holiday weekend means it could draw a bumper crowd.
All the favourites are back, bringing an array of sights and sounds to the Esplanade.
Enjoy our video walk through filmed last night.