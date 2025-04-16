Links Market: watch our video as the market bursts into life for 2025
The magic of the Links Market cut through the worst that nature could throw at it as the 2025 shows formally got underway this afternoon.
There was a huge turnout to be first on the 60-plus rides which have packed the Esplanade for six days of thrills, noise and spectacle.
Despite the driving rain and biting wind - even worse than typical ‘market weather’ - they did good business from the very moment they powered up at 2:00pm following the opening ceremony,
Provost Jim Leishman, David Torrance MSP joined senior officials from the Showmen’s Guild to mark the start of the Lang Toun’s historic funfair, which runs until next Monday. It opens daily from 1:00pm - full times and parking details are here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.